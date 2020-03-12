Spread the Facts Not Fear touches on planning for pandemics

| By

There wasn’t much new health-related information at this morning’s “Spread Facts Not Fear” update on COVID 19, organized by the Roanoke Regional Chamber, but the Virginia Department of Health and Carilion Clinic speakers again addressed the importance of hand washing and “social distancing” to prevent contracting or spreading the coronavirus. The VDH will also hold a series of public information sessions beginning with one at the South County Library at 6:30 on Monday night. On the 18th the Belmont Library in Roanoke City has a 2pm session; the Salem Library has one the next day at 10am and the Hollins branch hosts a meeting with the VDH on March 25th at 3:30. Chamber President and CEO Joyce Waugh says business preparation for future pandemics may include more routine working from home and online meetings:

3-12 Waugh COVID-2-WEB