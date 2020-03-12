Budweiser Clydesdales head home, will not appear in Roanoke parade

| By

The famous Budweiser Clydesdale horses that were to the be star attraction at Roanoke St. Patrick’s Day parade are headed back home and will not be here Saturday. We got the word from Carol Young at Healing Strides of Virginia, a therapeutic horse center which had planned its own Clydesdale event tomorrow:

03-12 Carol Young Bite-WEB

The Clydesdales had already arrived in Roanoke and were being housed at the Hollins University stables before the word came down to return home.

At last word, the parade is still a “go”, but that remains subject to change.