Spooky tales from southwestern Virginia featured in new book

| By

What does the Mountain Lake Hotel, the Grandin Theatre in Roanoke and the former Christiansburg High School building have in common? According to those in the know they are all haunted. Veteran newspaper reporter and freelance writer Joe Tennis describes that and more in his new book, “The Ghostly Tales of Virginia’s Blue Ridge Highlands.” Tennis has written 3 other books on history and legends in Virginia, North Carolina and Tennessee. The Ghostly Tales of Virginia’s Blue Ridge Highlands is available locally and online, and is geared for a younger audience.