Spooky Sprint 5K returns: offers more for runners

The West End Center will be hosting its Spooky Sprint 5k next weekend. Organizers say this years event will offer more for participants. Executive Director of the West End Center, Karen Pillis, says that the Spooky Sprint is a crucial source of funding. WFIR’s Emma Thomas with details:

