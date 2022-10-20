Carjacking in Vinton

(Press release) Vinton, VA – On October 19, 2022, at 8:39 PM officers of the Vinton Police Department responded to a Robbery at 116 Jefferson Avenue, in regards to reports of an Armed Carjacking. Responding officers located the victim of the carjacking unharmed. A preliminary investigation indicates the suspects displayed a firearm and stole the victim’s vehicle, a 2009 Honda Accord, and fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival. The suspects are described as two black males, one wearing a yellow hoodie, one wearing a black hoodie, and both had masks covering a portion of their face. No suspects have been located at this time.

On October 20, 2022, at 8:53 AM, Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division of the Vinton Police Department located the victim’s vehicle, a 2009 Honda Accord, unoccupied in the alleyway near Raleigh Avenue in the Town of Vinton. Currently, Detectives with the Vinton Police Department are investigating the incident. No arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Vinton Police Department at (540) 983-0617.