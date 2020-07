Speed, alcohol possible factors in Roanoke Co. traffic death

| By

NEWS RELEASE: On Thursday July 16th 2020, a 2012 Toyota SUV driven by David Ferguson was traveling southbound in the 6100 block of Merriman Rd in Roanoke County when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree. Mr. Ferguson was wearing a seat belt, but was pronounced dead at the scene. Speed along with alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, and the investigation is on going.