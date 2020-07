Gerentology expert says continued isolation can harm seniors as much as help

| By

The oldest among us – and their families – face serious questions over how much they should remain isolated over COVID concerns. A Virginia Tech gerontology expert says lengthy isolations may create as many or more risks than they avoid. Ila Schepisi is a senior instructor at Virginia Tech and Director of its Adult Day Services. She says the initial quarantining of the most vulnerable among us was understandable, but long term, it is not. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:

