Special session on gun laws is over — until after November elections

| By

The Virginia General Assembly has voted to adjourn until November, as Republicans rejected Democrats’ request to vote on a series of gun control measures. The special session on gun violence got off to a chaotic start Tuesday before ending the same day. Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam called the special session in response to the May 31 mass shooting in Virginia Beach in which a city employee killed a dozen people.

This comes after advocates for and against stricter gun laws are holding rallies at the Virginia Capitol as lawmakers gather for a special session.Gun-control supporters demonstrated on Capitol Square Tuesday morning to urge lawmakers to pass a package of measures proposed by Gov. Ralph Northam. The rally started with advocates reading out the names of the state’s recent gun violence victims, including those in Virginia Beach. Northam then led the gun-control advocates in chants of “enough is enough.”

A small group of gun-rights supporters also gathered. One man said the Virginia Beach shooting shouldn’t prompt the government to take away his guns.