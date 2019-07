Democrats, GOP bitterly disagree after special session adjourns

The General Assembly’s special session on gun laws is technically not over — instead, it is adjourned until November 18. But Democrats accuse Republicans of ducking the issue at a critical moment, while the GOP says it was not going to take part in Democrat-orchestrated political theater. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones.

