Space station accepts special delivery from Virginia

The International Space Station has accepted delivery of more than 7,000 pounds of supplies from Virginia. A commercial cargo ship arrived at the orbiting lab Thursday, three days after launching from Wallops Island. Virginia-based Orbital ATK shipped the goods for NASA in a Cygnus capsule, which is named after the swan constellation. The space station’s U.S. crew used a big robot arm to snag the Cygnus from orbit 250 miles up. The astronauts will unload the food, equipment and science experiments, then fill the capsule with trash for a fiery re-entry in several weeks. Six men call the space station home: three Americans, two Russians and a Japanese. Three of them will return to Earth in just over a week.