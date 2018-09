Southwest Virginia still at risk for flooding into early next week

| By

Emergency management officials say while Virginia appears all but certain to avoid the worst of Florence, the state is still prepared to respond to any significant flooding that is still possible in southwest regions into early next week. Some response resources are already in place in the southwest, and more can be brought in if needed. WFIR’s Evan Jones has the story.

