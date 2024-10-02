Southwest Virginia Communities in Need: Food and Water Drive

Residents of Southwest Virginia are coming together to support local communities affected by recent storms and flooding. The #SouthwestVAStrong Food & Water Drive will take place this Thursday, October 3, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Salem Civic Center parking lot.

Several counties in the region, including the New River Valley, have been hit especially hard by the severe weather. As a result, many families are in urgent need of basic supplies. The drive aims to collect bottled water and non-perishable food items to assist those impacted.

Feeding Southwest Virginia has requested specific donations, including pull-tab canned goods, beans, pasta, rice, and peanut butter. These items are in high demand, as they provide easy-to-prepare meals for those facing food insecurity. Monetary donations are also being accepted through the station’s website.

“These are not just our communities, these are our people, our families, and our friends,” organizers said in a statement. “Let’s help them in their biggest time of need.”

Community members are encouraged to stop by the Salem Civic Center on Thursday to drop off donations. Every contribution, no matter how small, will make a difference in helping those who have been affected by the recent disasters.

For more information or to make a financial donation, you can CLICK HERE!