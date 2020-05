South Boston native and Cubs pitcher feeds front line workers in AZ

| By

Chicago Cubs pitcher Jeremy Jeffress started a food truck business while playing for the Milwaukee Brewers, where he was an all-star. JJ’s Bread and Butter leaned on his South Boston Roots- lots of fried seafood. Now living in Arizona, Jeffress has been feeding healthcare workers battling COVID-19 at a Phoenix Hospital:

WPLY-MIN