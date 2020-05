Gas prices are the lowest this time of year since 2003

| By

Gas prices have proved to as unpredictable as just about everything else in this COVID-19 era. The question now is where to prices – and traffic – go through the summer travel season. Gas Buddy says Memorial Day prices are the lowest at this time of year since 2003, and they are likely to slowly rise between now and Labor Day. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:

