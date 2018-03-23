Snow on the way; the question remains how much?

It seems clear the snow is on the way at time Saturday and Saturday night – the question is how much is likely to accumulate. The answer is unclear; while the Winter Storm Watch predicts three to six inches across the region, the National Weather Service’s forecast specifically for Roanoke calls for less than two inches. In any event, up to eight inches in higher elevations is possible, especially in the New River Valley. That outlook may change as the snowstorm moves closer.

From the National Weather Service: A fast moving low pressure system will slide southeast out of the Midwest Friday night and across the region Saturday before exiting by Sunday morning. Precipitation in the form of snow will overspread the area starting early Saturday morning and then continue into Saturday night and early Sunday. The potential exists for periods of heavy wet snow. It appears that the track of the storm might be a bit further southwest than originally expected. Thus, the heaviest snow will likely be through south central West Virginia, The New River Valley, the southwest mountains of southwest Virginia, and the mountains of northwest North Carolina. Snow amounts in these areas of 4 to 6 inches is likely, with locally greater amounts.

WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING…

* WHAT…Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6

inches, with localized amounts up to 8 inches, are possible.

* WHERE…Portions of southwest and west central Virginia,

northwest North Carolina and southeast West Virginia.

* WHEN…From Saturday morning through Sunday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on difficult travel conditions.

Significant reductions in visibility are possible.