Roanoke Co. school days extended through end of school year

The Roanoke County Public School system is extending the school day to meet state requirements. The school system has missed nine school days and had two delayed openings. Dr. Ken Nicely, Director of Administration for Roanoke County Schools, says this is an effort to make up instructional time.

The elementary school day will begin at 7:45 a.m. and will end at 2:30 p.m. Middle and high schools will begin at the normal time, 8:20 a.m. and will end at 3:35 p.m. If there are any additional snow days, Memorial Day will be a school make-up day.