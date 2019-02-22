“Slope Failure” closes Alleghany County road

From VDOT:

Part of Route 661 (Johnson Creek Road) in western Alleghany County is closed due to a slope failure between Route 600 (Indian Draft Road) and Route 781 (Rucker Gap Road). Drivers using Route 661 need to follow the posted detour route. The Virginia Department of Transportation will make repairs to the slope, but there is no estimate on when the road will reopen. All work is weather permitting.