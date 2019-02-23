Flood warning for Roanoke River

The National Weather Service Blacksburg Va has issued a Flood Warning for the Roanoke River at Roanoke from this afternoon until Sunday evening. Over an inch of rain since Friday, along with another one to one and a half inches of rain through tonight will cause minor flooding along the Roanoke River at Roanoke.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Do not drive through flooded areas…the water may be much deeper than you think.

At 08AM Saturday the stage was 7.9 feet and rising. Flood Stage is 10.0 feet. Minor flooding is forecast.

* Forecast…Rise above flood stage by late this afternoon and continue to rise to near 11.5 feet by after midnight tonight. The river will fall below flood stage by late Sunday morning.

* Impact…at 10.5 feet…Flooding occurs in portions of Wasena Park.

* Flood history…this crest compares to a previous crest of 11.4 feet on Sep 17 2018.