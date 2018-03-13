Six charged for series of Franklin County thefts

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says five people are in custody — and one more is being sought — for a series of break-ins and thefts in the Glade Hill, Hardy, and Wirtz areas. Investigators say the thefts began in mid-February and investigators were soon able to identify a pattern. Officials say they have located and identified much of the stolen property.

News release: The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office recently began an investigation into several break-ins and larcenies in the Glade Hill, Hardy and Wirtz communities of Franklin County. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Division worked diligently to identify the property and locations where the items were taken. Investigators were soon able to identify a pattern to the thefts. This hard work allowed the Investigators to quickly identify six suspects. All six suspects have been charged in relation to the above crimes. Alan Crook is being held in Franklin County Jail without bond. Austin Crook, Bradley Smith and Ethan Hundley are all being held at the Western Virginia Regional Jail. Smith is being held without bond. Travis Hicks was released on a $4,000.00 bond. Taylor Hardy has not been arrested and is currently wanted. This investigation is ongoing.