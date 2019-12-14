Shuttle buses begin serving Illuminights tonight – See the dates

NEWS RELEASE: On select nights this month, public shuttle transportation to Explore Park’s Illumnights is now available. Visitors may park in the Carilion Clinic Riverside Parking Garage to pick up a shuttle on the following five nights:

Saturday, Dec. 14

Friday, Dec. 20

Saturday, Dec. 21

Sunday, Dec. 22

Monday, Dec. 23

Guests using the shuttle will receive a $4 discount off gate admission prices, making event tickets equal to advance registration tickets which are $6 for ages 2-14 and $13 for ages 15 and up. Advance registration customers may use the shuttle, but have already received the discount.

Buses will depart every half-hour beginning at 6:00 PM, with the last return shuttle departing from Explore Park at 11:00 PM. Carilion Clinic Riverside Parking Garage is located at 1 Riverside Circle (24016), and guests are asked to use the entrance facing Reserve Avenue.

Illuminights is a new holiday display featuring over 500,000 lights. All proceeds from the event go to support the valuable missions of Center in the Square and Explore Park. Illuminights is made possible through generous support from Cox Communications, Carilion Children’s Clinic, and Shields & Ginny Jarrett. Major media support provided by WSLS-TV and the Roanoke Times. Explore Park is located at Blue Ridge Parkway Milepost 115.

For additional information please visit ExplorePark.org/Illuminights or call (540) 387-6078 ext. 0