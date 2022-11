Shooting victim arrives at hospital this morning; details limited so far

On November 20 at approximately 6:08 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified that a person with a gunshot wound had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital via personal vehicle. Officers responded to speak with the adult male victim, who had what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries. Details about this incident are limited and this is an ongoing investigation.