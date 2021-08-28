Shooting on Williamson Road NW late last night

(from Roanoke PD) On August 27, 2021 at approximately 11:55 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 3100 block of Williamson Road NW. Responding officers located an adult male victim at a business in the area with what appeared to be critical injuries. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment. Details about what led up to the shooting are limited at this time. No suspects were located on scene and no arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.