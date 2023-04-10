Shooting on Salem Avenue today leaves 3 wounded

| By

On April 10, 2023 at approximately 5:30 p.m., Roanoke Police we’re notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1600 block of Salem Avenue SW. Responding officers located three victims — two juvenile males, one adult female — with gunshot wounds. All three appeared to have non-life-threatening injuries. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported all three victims to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

No suspects were located on scene and the investigation is in the early stages.