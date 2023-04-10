McCracken: time for a change on the Board of Supervisors

Thomas McCracken, the pastor at CommUNITY Church in Salem and a former school board member, has formally announced his bid for the Republican nomination for the Catawba seat on the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors. Martha Hooker is the Republican two-term incumbent. School construction projects, creating more new jobs in the county and more public input on what might go into the Woodhaven industrial park – near his home – are on McCracken’s agenda. Local Republicans have scheduled a June 20th primary. Three county school board members – chair Brent Hudson, Tim Greenway and Cheryl Faciani, have endorsed McCracken and were on hand today for the formal announcement that we reported on last week.