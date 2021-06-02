Shooting in NW Roanoke last night; victim located at hospital

(from Roanoke PD) On June 1 at approximately 7:15 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified of shots fired and property damage in the area of 8th Street and Loudon Avenue NW. Responding officers located property damage and evidence of a shooting, but no victims or suspects were located on scene. A short time later, at approximately 8:20 p.m., Roanoke Police were advised that a person with a gunshot wound had arrived via personal transport to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Officers responded to the hospital and

spoke with the adult male victim, who was being treated for injuries related to what appeared to be a non-life threatening injury.

Preliminary investigation indicates this incident and the scene at 8th Street and Loudon Avenue NW are connected. No arrests have been made at this time, and this remains an ongoing investigation. No further information is available at this time. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.