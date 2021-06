Pharma startup to partner with Carilion

A Roanoke-based pharmaceuticals manufacturer will partner with Carilion Clinic to develop, test and market non-opioid medications to treat chronic pain. First up for Chorda Pharma is a topical over-the-counter cream they hope to bring to market next year after clinical trials performed at Carilion Clinic. Victor Iannello is CEO for the startup company; he previously founded Synchrony before selling the power systems company for 50 million dollars and is a long time local entrepreneur.