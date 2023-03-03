Shooting early this morning in SE Roanoke

| By

(from Roanoke PD) On March 3 at approximately 1:40 a.m., Roanoke Police were notified by the City of Roanoke E-911 Center of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1500 block of Buena Vista Blvd SE. Responding officers located an adult male victim inside of a residence with what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported the man to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Witnesses on scene advised that the suspect was an adult female. A verbal altercation between the victim and suspect led to the shooting. The suspect and victim are known to one another, and preliminary evidence indicates this is an isolated incident. The suspect was not located on scene, and officers immediately set up a perimeter and utilized a K-9 to attempt to track the female suspect. She was not located and has not been taken into custody as of this release.