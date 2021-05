Sheetz employees getting a pay hike

If you work at a Sheetz fueling center and convenience store you are in for a raise: Sheetz, which has over 600 stores across the Mid-Atlantic, has announced a two dollar per-hour wage increase for all of its 18,000 store employees. It goes into effect May 21. Sheetz has also announced a “summer stimulus program” which will mean an additional one dollar per-hour increase until September 23.