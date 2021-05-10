VSP investigates fatal Carroll County crash

| By

Virginia State Police Trooper C.A. Thompson is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Carroll County. The crash occurred May 8 at 12:05 a.m. on Route 52, less than a mile north of Sunny Side Road. A 2007 Ford Fusion was traveling through a curve in the southbound lane of Route 52 when it crossed the centerline and ran off the left side of the highway. The Ford struck an embankment, overturned and then struck a tree. The driver, Christopher S. Fugitt, 29, of Hillsville, Va., was ejected from the vehicle. He died at the scene. The passenger, Jarrett L. Hand, 48, of Hickory, N.C., also died at the scene.