Shawn Hunter files complaint against John Garland

Peacemakers founder and former Roanoke City Council candidate Shawn Hunter has filed a formal complaint against City Council member John Garland, according to documents forwarded to WFIR by Hunter. The complaint alleges ethical “misapropriation” and abuse of power as a Council member – stemming from what Hunter says was Garland’s interest in purchasing the building on 11th Street northwest where the Hope Center is located. Copies of forwarded e-mails show Garland questioning city officials about whether the Hope Center should be licensed as a youth center. Garland says his concern was only for the safety of children at the Hope Center’s after school program.