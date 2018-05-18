Roanoke Co-op celebrates remodeling

Its more energy efficient, has wider aisles, a bigger seating section for the in-store deli and a “refreshed” parking lot. The Roanoke natural foods co-op on Grandin Road is celebrating a $700,000 remodeling. The co-op has been in Grandin Village for more than 40 years. Shareholders were asked to weigh in on the changes. City Council members helped cut a ribbon this morning; for the next 10 days there will be special tastings and sales to celebrate the remodeling. John Bryant is the marketing manager:

