Several people dead after multi-vehicle crash on I-81 in Montgomery Co.

From Virginia State Police: At approximately 3:30 a.m. this morning, a Chevrolet SUV, pulling a U-haul trailer was traveling north on Interstate 81, at the 120.2. The vehicle lost control and spun-out and was struck by a tractor trailer, which was also traveling north.A secondary crash occurred shortly after the first, and there were no injuries involved with the secondary crash. Three occupants of the SUV died at the scene, a fourth was flown to Roanoke Memorial, where they later died. The roadway is still blocked while the debris is being removed and reconstruction takes place. There is further information at this time.

Previous : Virginia State Police say several people are injured following a multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer and four passenger vehicles this morning on I-81 at mile marker 120.3 in Montgomery County. All northbound lanes are closed, and traffic is being detoured off I-81 at exit 118A to State Rt. 11.