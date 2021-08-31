September is Suicide Prevention Month

Suicide Prevention Month starts tomorrow. The Pandemic has caused more mental health issues for many; suicide was already the second leading cause of death among 10 to 24 year olds. There are mental health “first aid” training sessions, a “Lunch and Learn” and virtual panel discussions in September. The Suicide Prevention Council has teamed up with Blue Ridge Behavorial Healthcare for Suicide Prevention Month. Sheila Lythgoe with the Suicide Prevention Council of Roanoke Valley says the September designation is about awareness.

Contact Blue Ridge Behavorial Healthcare and/or enroll in the Talk Saves Lives program below:

https://brbh.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJAlduytqD0vHdzZqq-ERyMLXSnBsHJ_Ary5