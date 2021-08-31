Health director: sending COVID-positive kids to school “irresponsible.”

During her weekly update this morning Dr Cynthia Morrow with the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts said the local Virginia Department of Health is gearing up to distribute the third “booster shot” if and when the FDA approves it for the general population. As testing rates have risen again Morrow said the local health districts have not seen any significant problems when it comes to wait times or supplies. Morrow also responded to media reports that some parents across the country are sending their children to school – knowing they have tested positive for COVID-19: