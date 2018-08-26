Senior Alert issued for 88-year-old man last seen in Bath County

From news release: The Virginia State Police has issued a Senior Alert on 08/25/2018 at 0059 hours.

The Virginia State Police is looking for James Oliver Tyson, a white male, 88 years old, height 5’11”, weight 201 pounds, with blue eyes, and white hair. He is wearing a short sleeve light blue button up shirt, khaki or brown pants and brown dress shoes.

He is believed to be in danger and was last seen on 08/24/2018, at 1530 hours, in Bath County, Virginia.

Additional information: he is operating a 2007 red Chevrolet pickup with a Virginia license plate of J9024. He is a resident of Spotsylvania County.

The missing senior suffers from a cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety. He made need medical attention.

Please contact the Virginia State Police Dispatch at 1-540-898-7767 if located.