Senator Tim Kaine talks about gun control during a Longer Listen segment

| By

The Richmond chapter for “Moms Demand Action” – a national organization created after the school massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School – met with U.S. Senator Tim Kaine earlier this week to talk about school safety – and gun control. Kaine then co-sponsored a bill that would ban 205 military-style assault weapons and large ammo magazines. WFIR’s Gene Marrano also spoke to Virginia’s junior Democratic senator on the gun issue – here is a “Longer Listen”:

3-2 Kaine-Guns Longer Listen-WEB