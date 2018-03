Duck Donuts opens in Roanoke County this morning

A chain that started on the Outer Banks and has a loyal following opens in Roanoke County today – “Duck Donuts” – makes cake-style, custom donuts from scratch with a variety of toppings. The new Duck Donuts crew warmed up by making a 4000 donut customer order earlier this week. The doors open today at the Promenade Park location. A Grand Opening is scheduled for St. Patrick’s Day – with a portion of the proceeds going to CHIP of Roanoke Valley. Emma Phares is the co-owner with her husband:

3-2 Duck Donuts for Web