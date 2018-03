Senator Suetterlein on WFIR: Budget, regional gas tax and more

State Senator Dave Suetterlein joined WFIR for a wide-ranging live conversation this morning on subjects that varied from the current state budget impasse to a proposal calling for creation of a regional gas tax devoted specifically to I-81 improvements. Here is the conversation:

(Note: one brief portion was deleted over bad audio quality.)