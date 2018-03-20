Dumas Center property back on the market

| By

(TAP release) Total Action for Progress (TAP) would like to announce that the Historic Dumas Center is back on the market. The property was placed under contract last summer. The purchaser exercised its right to terminate the contract and as a result forfeited all rights to the earnest money deposit. TAP intends to use the monies it received under the contract toward Dumas operations. TAP welcomes any and all parties interested in presenting a proposal for the purchase of this historic property to contact Bryan Musselwhite or Matt Huff at Poe & Cronk Real Estate Group at 540.982.2444. (WFIR note: at least one other community group, Dumas Hotel Legacy, had expressed an interest in purchasing the Dumas at a reported asking price around one million dollars.)