Sears leads after first round of GOP Lt. Governor balloting

| By

(AP) Former Del. Winsome Sears led a field of six candidates seeking the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor in Virginia after a first round of balloting in a GOP nominating convention [today]. Sears served a single term representing parts of Hampton Roads in the House of Delegates, when she became the first Black Republican woman to serve in the General Assembly after her election in 2001. She now lives in the Winchester area.

After a first round of ballots was counted Tuesday, Sears led with 32%, followed by former Fairfax County Del. Tim Hugo with 23% and Virginia Beach Del. Glenn Davis at 20%. More than 30,000 delegates cast ballots Saturday at what the party is calling an unassembled convention. Delegates ranked the candidates from first choice to last on the ballots they submitted.