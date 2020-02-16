Search continues for missing Franklin County man

(from Franklin County Sheriff’s Office) Missing: Keith Bentford Perdue, Age 56, White Male. On February 14, 2020 at approximately 09:24 AM, a family member reported Keith Bentford Perdue missing to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office after she was unable to make contact with him for the past two weeks. A wellbeing check was done at his residence, but he was not located. Mr. Perdue was last seen at Walmart in Rocky Mount, VA on February 2, 2020, confirmed via store video surveillance. A motor vehicle accident was reported by a passerby on February 2, 2020 at 21:30pm in the 1000 block of Muddy Fork Road. A vehicle registered to Mr. Perdue was recovered in that accident, but Mr. Perdue was not in the vehicle. Mr. Perdue has a history of health conditions that are a cause of concern for his disappearance.

There is currently no evidence indicating foul play, however, it is very unusual for Mr. Perdue to be gone this long without contacting his family. On February 15, 2020, members of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Franklin County Department of Public Safety began a search of the Muddy Fork area in attempts to locate Mr. Perdue. Anyone with information on the location of Mr. Perdue is urged to contact Lt. Nolen at 540-483-6662.