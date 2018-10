Scam Alert: Watch out for postcard promising store reward

The Better Business Bureau is warning of a new scam going around — but in a turnaround of sorts, this one has nothing to do with phone calls. This is a bright yellow postcard saying you have an unclaimed reward of up to $100 in savings at well-known stores like Target and Walmart. There is a catch, of course: you are asked to provide a credit or debit card number for what they say is a shipping fee, and the scammers then use that card number for fraudulent purposes. WFIR’s Evan Jones has more:

