Sanchez-Jones to replace Osborne on Roanoke City Council

From Roanoke City Government: On Monday, Oct. 19, Roanoke City Council announced the appointment of Ms. Vivian Sanchez-Jones, to fill the unexpired City Council term of Djuna Osborne.

Vivian Sanchez-Jones began working with Refugee and Immigration Services, a Program of Commonwealth Catholic Charities, as the school liaison for immigrant children in 2004. As a School and Community Liaison, she has worked with several hundred Latino families in the Roanoke Valley, helping them navigate the school system and community services. Sanchez-Jones has been active in the community, serving on the Virginia Board of Counseling; the Latino Task Force Committee; the Complete Count Committee; the Board of Counseling; the City of Roanoke and Virginia Tech-Carilion School of Medicine diversity board; and with many other organizations. She is President of Avencemos Roanoke, a community organization assisting Latinos in the Roanoke Valley. In honor of her humanitarian efforts and commitment to the Latino community, she was awarded the Martin Luther King Local Hero Award in 2007 and the Women of Achievement, Equality Award in 2012.