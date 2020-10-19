Hit and Run suspect in Montgomery County is arrested

| By

(from Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office today) On October 19, 2020, a citizen contacted the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office after seeing a request for information on our Facebook page, related to a hit and run. Deputies located the suspect vehicle, a white Chevrolet 1500 truck, at Massie’s Mobile Home Park, approximately two miles from the scene. After speaking with the owner and several other witnesses, 23-year-old Travis Castillo of Christiansburg, was taken into custody and charged with two counts of felony hit and run with bodily injury. Castillo is currently being held at the Montgomery County Jail with no bond.The female victim is in stable condition and the male victim is in critical condition, both are at Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Their names will not be released at this time. We appreciate the public for providing multiple tips and information to us, to bring this case to a quick resolution.

(previous headline) Two people sustained serious injuries after they were hit by a car last night in the 21 hundred block of Peppers Ferry Rd in Montgomery County. Deputies say they found two pedestrians, a woman and a man in a wheelchair, who were hit by a vehicle that left the scene. Authorities believe an early 2000s model; Chevrolet brand truck or SUV may have been involved and should have extensive damage to the front passenger side.