Botetourt County continues work on broadband expansion plans

COVID-19 has caused people to have to work or learn from home, which has been difficult for many as they have weak internet connections. The Botetourt Board of Supervisors recently highlighted the efforts being made to enhance broadband expansion across the county. Plans were put in place that would provide better connectivity to homes in neglected areas as WFIR’s Rachel Meell reports:

