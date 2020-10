Health Focus’ 46th annual Salem Distance Run will be in person

Many running and 5K fundraisers have had to be rescheduled or cancelled this year because of the pandemic. Some of the events were turned into virtual runs, but the 46th annual Health Focus of Southwest Virginia Salem Distance Run on Saturday will be completely in person. WFIR’s Rachel Meell explains how the event will be different from past years:

10-20 Salem Run Wrap

To sign up for the race, click here.