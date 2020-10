Roanoke City looks to new hires to help address gun violence issue

| By

The Roanoke Police Department has hired its first “Rapid Engagement of Support in Event of Trauma,” Coordinator – or RESET. It could be the first of two new employees with a focus on the long-term reduction in gun violence. WFIR’s Gene Marrano has that story:

