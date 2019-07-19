Salem woman trapped, injured when pickup rear-ends truck on 81

NEWS RELEASE: This morning, July 19, 2019, State Police responded to a crash on Interstate 81, northbound at the 147.1 mile marker. The crash involved two vehicles, a pickup truck which rear ended a tractor trailer, trapping the female driver in the pickup truck. The crash occurred at 6:56 a.m. and caused right hand northbound lane on Interstate 81 to be blocked for several hours. The driver of the pickup, Loretta Blevins, 53, of Salem, VA, was wearing her seatbelt and transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. Ms. Blevins was charged with Reckless Driving in the crash. Interstate 81 was fully re-opened at 8:16 a.m.