Salem voters choose candidate calling for change while re-electing mayor

Voters in Salem appear to have sent a mixed message. They elected a long-time incumbent — Mayor Randy Foley — to a fourth term. But the top vote-getter was political newcomer John Saunders, who ran a campaign calling for some changes in Salem’s top priorities. They spoke with WFIR’s Evan Jones:

05-02 Salem Council Wrap2-WEB

Click here for City of Salem City Council election results.