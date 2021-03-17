Salem VA Health Care System now offers COVID-19 vaccine to all veterans

All veterans across southwest Virginia are now able to schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments with the Salem VA Health Care System. The vaccines will be administered at both the main center in Salem and at five outpatient clinics across its wide service region. Veterans of all ages are eligible.

NEWS RELEASE: SALEM, VIRGINIA — The Salem VA Health Care System has opened scheduling of COVID-19 vaccines to Veterans of all ages effective immediately. The two-shot series Moderna vaccination will be given at the Salem VA Medical Center, and the single-dose Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccination will be available at Community Based Outpatient Clinics in Tazewell, Lynchburg, Danville, Wytheville, and Staunton.

“The Salem VA Health Care System is excited to be able to open vaccination appointments for all of our enrolled Veteran population,” said Dr. Jeffrey Thompson, Chief of Pharmacy at the Salem VA Medical Center. “Individuals are encouraged to reach out to their primary care teams or call our vaccination hotline between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to schedule their appointments.”

Thompson also said that Veterans who received the first of a two-dose vaccination at a community hospital must get their second dose at the same location; he also encourages Veterans who have been fully vaccinated at community hospitals to bring their vaccination card with them to their next VA appointment so their medical records can be updated.

To schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment, Veterans should call 540-982-2463 and choose Option 2.